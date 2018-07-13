13 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Case Against Faith Muthambi, Zuma's Faithful Soldier and Guided Missile

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

Faith Muthambi, ANC MP, pops up across the country - in Cape Town where she serves on the parliamentary labour committee, in Durban for former president Jacob Zuma's court appearances on the decade-old corruption, fraud and other charges, and at Tshwane when the ANC National Executive Committee meets. It's as if the devastation of the SABC on her watch, misleading Parliament, supplying protected Cabinet information to the Guptas and the repeated delays of South Africa's digital migration never happened.

Parliament's final report on its SABC inquiry, adopted in May 2017, found that Faith Muthambi as communications minister had politically interfered in the public broadcaster and "displayed incompetence".

It recommended: "The president should seriously reconsider the desirability of this particular minister retaining the communications portfolio."

That matter came up in the House three months later in a question from AgangSA MP Andries Tlouamma to then president Jacob Zuma. His response?

"I'm not firing Minister Muthambi. I have not taken that decision."

And EFF MP Godrich Gardee's rapid interjection - "You have a minister who...

South Africa

Raven Klaasen Storms Into Doubles Final at Wimbledon

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michal Venus are through to Saturday's doubles final after they… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.