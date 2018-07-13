South Africa: The Case Against Faith Muthambi, Zuma's Faithful Soldier and Guided Missile

analysis

Faith Muthambi, ANC MP, pops up across the country - in Cape Town where she serves on the parliamentary labour committee, in Durban for former president Jacob Zuma's court appearances on the decade-old corruption, fraud and other charges, and at Tshwane when the ANC National Executive Committee meets. It's as if the devastation of the SABC on her watch, misleading Parliament, supplying protected Cabinet information to the Guptas and the repeated delays of South Africa's digital migration never happened.

Parliament's final report on its SABC inquiry, adopted in May 2017, found that Faith Muthambi as communications minister had politically interfered in the public broadcaster and "displayed incompetence".

It recommended: "The president should seriously reconsider the desirability of this particular minister retaining the communications portfolio."

That matter came up in the House three months later in a question from AgangSA MP Andries Tlouamma to then president Jacob Zuma. His response?

"I'm not firing Minister Muthambi. I have not taken that decision."

And EFF MP Godrich Gardee's rapid interjection - "You have a minister who...