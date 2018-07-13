12 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Moolman-Pasio Finishes Runner-Up of Giro Rosa Stage 7

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio bettered her third place from the previous day to place second on a special Giro Rosa stage.

The race was contested over a 15 kilometre mountain time trial.

The seventh stage went up the category 1 Alpe Gera Di Campo Moro with around 1 000m of climbing.

Moolman-Pasio set an incredible time of 48 minutes and 35 seconds, the second fastest of the day. It moved her up to third in the overall standings.

"It was a good effort," Moolman-Pasio said. "I executed as we had planned, to do a good time but not absolutely kill myself. I'm happy with the effort, now we just have to stay out of trouble tomorrow and wait for the Zoncolan and the final stage. Everything is running smoothly and the vibe in the team is good, so we keep going."

Moolman-Pasio explained the climb: "A mixture of sections from six-seven percent and steeper sections in the middle. The last two-three kilometres flattened out and the finishing was quite fast. We continue to stick to the plan from here on out."

As part of the team's young rider development program, 22-year-old Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig represented the team well, finishing 8th.

"I set high expectations for myself, so I expected a little more today, but I also have to be realistic when I look at my age and those who finished ahead of me," Uttrup Ludwig said.

"Everyone is excited to see what to expect from the Zoncolan and it will be an exciting race for the fans. Tomorrow we'll maybe see a bunch sprint again then it's up to some steep climbing on the weekend."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Raven Klaasen Storms Into Doubles Final at Wimbledon

South Africa's Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michal Venus are through to Saturday's doubles final after they… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.