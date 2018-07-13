Nigeria: Thunderstorm Kills Three in Ogun

Awka — Three persons, including a motorcyclist, were struck dead in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, by a thunderstorm yesterday followings hours of torrential rain that pounded the ancient town. The victims who were in their 20s were riding on a motorcycle and elected to take cover in a solitary building along the former Gateway Hotel annex situated few metres from the residence of an ex-governor of the state, pending when the rain will subside, but the accompanying thunderstorm struck three of them dead.

It was learnt that the heavy thunderstorm hit the three simultaneously but a fourth person was lucky, and having been unaffected by the lethal impact, fled the scene. A sympathizer, Ridwan, identified one of the deceased as Ayo, who hailed from Imomo-Ijebu in Ijebu North East Local Government Area of the state.

Meanwhile, there was confusion at Umukabia village, Neni, in Aniocha local government area of Anambra State when a six-month-old baby was reportedly found abandoned by the roadside.

The baby girl, who was picked up alive, was said to have been abandoned at about 10:50p.m. by an unknown person on Tuesday by some persons who alerted the vigilance group in the village.

Reports said the victim was brought to Neni police division by the chairman, vigilance group of Neni branch, Mr. Titus Ogudogwo.Confirming the incident yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State command, SP Haruna Mohammed, said efforts were being made to trace the biological parents of the child in order to reunite her with the family.