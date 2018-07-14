13 July 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Ex-Ethiopian PM Heads AU Election Mission in Zimbabwe

Photo: Deutsche Welle
Former prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn (file photo).

THE Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has appointed former Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn to lead an election observation mission to Zimbabwe.

The election takes place on 30 July 2018 and current President Emmerson Mnangagwa who came to power last November after veteran leader Robert Mugabe was ousted, is running for the presidency.

The African Union deployed the mission following an invitation by the government and the Zimbabwe electoral commission, the AU said in a statement on Thursday

The former Ethiopian Premier will travel to Harare after ten days.

The European Union has also deployed an election observation mission to observe the election in Zimbabwe.

The overall objective of the AU observation mission is to promote democracy and build public confidence in electoral processes in AU member states, the statement added.

