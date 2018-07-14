14 July 2018

Kenya: Obama Looking Forward to Kenyan Visit

Photo: U.S. Embassy Nairobi
Former U.S. president Obama addresses Kenyans at a Nairobi stadium (file photo).
By David Kwalimwa

Former US President Barack Obama says he is looking forward to his fourth visit to his ancestral home in Kenya.

President Obama is expected in Kenya on Sunday and is expected to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

He will then to fly to K'Ogello in Siaya County to inaugurate the Sauti Kuu (Powerful Voices) Foundation Sports, Resources and Vocational Training Centre on Monday.

"This week, I'm traveling to Africa for the first time since I left office - a continent of wonderful diversity, thriving culture and remarkable stories," wrote the 57-year old Obama on his official Facebook page.

"I was proud to visit sub-saharan Afric more times than any other sitting President, and I'll return this week to visit Kenya and South Africa."

"In South Africa, the Obama Foundation will convene 200 extraordinary young leaders from across the continent and I'll deliver a speech to mark the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's birth.

"Kenya, of course is the Obama ancestral home. I visited for the first time in my twenties and I was profoundly influenced by my experiences - a journey I wrote about in my first book, Dreams from My Father."

The former president will not be accompanied by members of his family.

Obama is a father of two, an American attorney and politician who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017.

Kenya

