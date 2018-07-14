Somalia: Two Explosions Hit Heavily Fortified Zone in Mogadishu

Mogadishu has seen yet another deadly attack on Saturday morning amidst tight security measures imposed by the Federal government of Somalia.

Today's assault began after twin large explosions followed by heavy gunfire heard in the morning near the presidential palace in the capital, according to the witnesses.

Several people are feared dead in Today's double blasts in Mogadishu. Police cordoned off the scene and launched an investigation.

Last Saturday, Al-Shabaab has carried out a similar attack on the interior and security ministries' compound in Mogadishu that left at least killed 20 people dead.