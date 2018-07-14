14 July 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Carries Out Attack in Baidoa, Kills At Least 3 Soldiers

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab was reported to have carried out an overnight attack in the southern strategic city of Baidoa.

At least three soldiers are confirmed dead and four others wounded in the attack which was targeted the residence of Deynunay police commissioner under Southwest state.

The police boss and others security officials have escaped unhurt from the grenade bomb thrown into his house, according to the eyewitnesses.

"Those killed and injured in the bomb attack were the security guards," said a local resident who spoke to Radio Shabelle over the phone from Baidoa town.

Al-Shabaab has claimed credit for the attack which seemed to be an apparent assassination against the key security officials in the building.

Following the attack, Southwest state security forces have launched an investigation into the incident and rounded up several suspects linked to Al-Shabaab.

