14 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Eritrea to Reopen Embassy in Addis Ababa During Afwerki's Visit

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Fitsum Arega/Twitter
HE President Isaias Afworki received to his delight a surprise gift of a horse, a shield and a spear— from Oromia Regional President Lemma Megerssa. A spear and shield is the most prized possession of an Oromo traditional warrior.

Addis Ababa — Eritrea will reopen its embassy in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday July 16, after over two decades of closure.

The ceremony will be part of President Isaias Afwerki's three-day official visit to Ethiopia. Afwerki is expected in Addis Ababa on Saturday in a reciprocal visit to that of Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed last week.

"Eritrean embassy in Ethiopia will go operational on Monday," Ethiopia's Information Minister Ahmed Shide told a press conference on Friday. Ethiopians have been urged to turn up in large numbers to welcome the Eritrean leader.

"We urge residents of Addis Ababa and its environs in Oromiya Regional State to come out in large numbers to extend their brotherly welcome to HE President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation in the Ethiopian cultural way, with discipline and love," he added.

Both governments confirmed Afwerki's visit after Ethiopian media had earlier reported that he was due in town on Sunday. Afwerki is expected to address a gathering at the Millenium Hall with a musical concert planned in his honour.

More on This

Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Flights to Asmara

Ethiopian Airlines has finalised preparations to resume daily flights to Asmara, Eritrea starting from July 17, 2018,… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.