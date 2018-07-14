Photo: Fitsum Arega/Twitter

HE President Isaias Afworki received to his delight a surprise gift of a horse, a shield and a spear— from Oromia Regional President Lemma Megerssa. A spear and shield is the most prized possession of an Oromo traditional warrior.

Addis Ababa — Eritrea will reopen its embassy in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday July 16, after over two decades of closure.

The ceremony will be part of President Isaias Afwerki's three-day official visit to Ethiopia. Afwerki is expected in Addis Ababa on Saturday in a reciprocal visit to that of Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed last week.

"Eritrean embassy in Ethiopia will go operational on Monday," Ethiopia's Information Minister Ahmed Shide told a press conference on Friday. Ethiopians have been urged to turn up in large numbers to welcome the Eritrean leader.

"We urge residents of Addis Ababa and its environs in Oromiya Regional State to come out in large numbers to extend their brotherly welcome to HE President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation in the Ethiopian cultural way, with discipline and love," he added.

Both governments confirmed Afwerki's visit after Ethiopian media had earlier reported that he was due in town on Sunday. Afwerki is expected to address a gathering at the Millenium Hall with a musical concert planned in his honour.