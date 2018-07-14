Uganda: Museveni Urges UK to Drop South Sudan Sanctions

Photo: UN

President Museveni has urged the United Kingdom to drop sanctions on South Sudan because they will not help to resolve the challenges the world's youngest nation is facing.

The President made the appeal while meeting the visiting UK minister for Armed Forces, Col Mark Lancaster who called on him at his Kisozi farm in Gomba District.

According to a statement released by State House yesterday, Mr Museveni and the British delegation discussed regional political developments particularly in Somalia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Mr Museveni told his guests that imposing sanctions on South Sudan will not help in finding a solution to that country's challenges adding that observation of ceasefire by the warring groups, security reform and working to have elections, among others, will help the country move towards peace," the statement reads.

In February, the UK government put its weight to European Union sanctions against three former and current officials in South Sudan responsible for serious human rights violations and obstructions of the political process.

Paul Malong, Malek Reuben Riak and Michael Makuei Leuth have be subject to sanctions by all EU member states, effective February.

At the time, UK's minister for Africa, Ms Harriett Baldwin said; "It is more vital than ever that those undermining the peace process recognise the price of their actions. The UK has played a leading role in pushing for these sanctions at an EU level and it is right that we are taking tough action against those who continue to act against the interests of the South Sudanese people."

She also said that the UK government was committed to supporting the peace process and urged the South Sudanese leaders to agree a political solution.

During the Kisozi farm meeting, the British Minister who did not discuss the said sanctions, said that his government is appreciative of the support that Uganda is rendering in Somalia with a view to achieving a stable political situation in that country, the statement added.

The President and Mr Lancaster also discussed how Uganda and the UK can strengthen their long standing relations in areas of free trade, market and employment opportunities

Currently, the UK Parliament is handling the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018.

This aimed at making provision enabling sanctions to be imposed where appropriate for the purposes of compliance with United Nations obligations or other international obligations or for the purposes of furthering the prevention of terrorism or for the purposes of national security or international peace and security or for the purposes of furthering foreign policy objectives.