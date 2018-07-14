Tanzania: Extraordinary Abilities Are Found in the Savannah

AFTER going through a long period of training humans are able to build different machines with high level of technology but in Serengeti, Mkomazi, Mikumi and other national parks animals are born to perform extraordinary things without the need of seating in a classroom.

Scientists say the humans embryonic heart begins beating at around 22 days after conception at a rate near to the mother's which is about 75 to 80 beats per minute while at a resting position humans heart which is in adult has a mass of 250 to 350 grammes beats are 72 per minutes.

The adult resting heart rate ranges from 60 to 100 beats per minute, meanwhile during exercise the rate of human heart beats can be 150 beats per minute with maximum rate reaching from 200 and 220 beats per minute.

In the savannah, built by strong muscles with resilient mechanism which depends on the flexibility, the heart of a cheetah is able to change from 120 to 170 beats per minute when the cheetah is resting to 200 to 250 beats per minute when it's chasing an agile gazelle.

Scientists say these heart beats produce high temperature which is a result of production of energy and its consumption within cheetah's body, this energy enables the cheetah to sprint in a flash speed which covers a distance of more than 457.2 meters where it captures most of its prey.

Cheetah's body is naturally designed as an athlete because it is equipped with special mechanism capable of absorbing temperature before it goes above 40.5 °C or 104.9 °F when the cat is within 375 meters of the chase.

Without going into a classroom the cheetah is a skilful sprinter which knows if it pushes on the chase it will fall down and slip into a sudden death because of exhausting its body from unbearable heat which is produced by powerful heart beats.

Among amphibians, reptiles, and mammals, the larynx or voice box is involved in breathing and sound production because it houses the vocal folds or vocal cords, that scientists say animal sound is generated in the larynx, and that is where pitch and volume are manipulated.

Scientists say a fine manipulation of the larynx is used to generate a source of sound with a particular fundamental frequency, or pitch meanwhile this source of sound is altered as it travels through the vocal tract, configured differently based on the position of the tongue, lips, mouth, and pharynx.

The presence of the voice box enables people to talk, birds to sing and hyenas to giggle before a dead body in the savannah where lions roar to announce the power and glory over and above other dwellers.

In Tarangire national park or other game reserve located in the Savannah usually female or lionesses produce a medium roar but lions are capable uttering a very strong vocal which rumbles up to five miles or eight kilometers away from the starting point making all other animals including other inferior lions to feel and hear it clearly.

Scientists say after reaching maturity stage the bodies of a lion become heavier and their muscles become stronger to withstand different challenges of the ruthless jungle where survival is for those who are fit and premature death for weaker ones.

It's during this stage where a throat of lion becomes larger with its voice box stretching up to a diameter of 12 centimeters to enable the king of the jungle a powerful roar but the voice box which is also called Larynx is built by two main different muscles; the Intrinsic which works carefully to regulate amount of air going to the lungs also produce the initial sound wave by using Thyroarytenoid muscles which tremble and other muscles strengthen and amplifier them.

The ability of Larynx or voice box of a lion to roar depends on strong lungs which produce powerful pressure which passes through special organ called Pharynx which is located in the throat and work to regulate the amount of air to the voice box resulting into kind of tempo, sharpness and sound volume which is also regulated again by tongue.

Scientists also say a full grown lion weighing between 190 to 220 kilogrammes is equipped with strong lungs weighing two kilogrammes which use a soft and transparent cartilage called Diaphragm which stretches up and down to push air which create pressure into the voice box and create voice.

At a resting position through special mechanism called Tidal volume a lion store ten liters of Oxygen in his lungs but whenever there is a need of more energy the body switch quickly into another mechanism called Buccal pumping which enable the lungs to higher capacity of more than 30 liters of fresh air but when he stand on the top of termite mound to announce his presence in a territory a lion will use 15 to 25 liters of oxygen.

With a powerful heart that weighs 1.2 kilogrammes which pumps blood efficiently to all parts, a full grown lion work vigorously in the savannah where it jumps high between 3 to 7 meters and 10.8 meters forward when it is chasing a prey at top speed of 46 kilometers per hour.

Scientists say this is possible because a lioness' heart makes up only 0.57 per cent of a lioness's body weight while a male's is about 0.45 per cent of his body weight. In order to be recognised, feared and respected by all other animals, a lion roars while a lonely and frustrated elephant blows dust and push down trees to show power above other small mammals of savannah.

On the other hand, with the tallest body on the land a giraffe does not need to cause tension and anxiety to other dwellers of the grasslands, exceptionally the giraffe is well known with its long and elegant legs which carry the tallest but stunning neck on land.

Knowing their distinguished position among animals and birds, giraffe prefers to stay silent in most of their time, this is unique behaviour among animals of the savannah that is why it's believed that the tallest animal on land do not have a voice box which is capable to produce any sound.

Scientists say giraffe have a 2 meters long and unique neck which also weighs about 272 kilogrammes, this works effectively with one of powerful lungs in the whole of savannah, at one time they are able to retain 12 gallons or 55 liters of air which are used for different activities.

The long neck is not a problem to the giraffe because depends on a strong heart measuring up to 60 centimeters and weigh 11 kilogrammes, the heart is built by flexible muscles with a width measuring up 7.5 centimeters, this is a special strength which enables it to produce 170 beats per minute and push blood to the brain which is located 200 centimeters away without any problem.

Scientists say the size of an animal's heart plays a very important into its wellbeing, with a body which weighs between 7,000 to 8,000 kilogrammes African savannah elephants are equipped with a 22 kilogrammes heart which beats approximately 30 times per minute when the animal is on a resting position.

Miraculously the heart beats of these giants can go down to rate of 8 to 10 beats per minute when the elephant is lying down while maintaining its ability to pump 450 liters of blood to different parts.

With all these features, the cheetah, lion, elephant and other animals in the savannah are not able to protect themselves against wicked human's activities in the national parks, game reserves and other protected areas, we must support the government in its war against poaching.