Nigeria: FIFA President Threatens Nigeria With Ban

Photo: SAFA

Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (file photo).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stated in very clear terms that Nigeria risk being banned if the Nigeria Football Federation's leadership, as recognized by the world football governing body, continues to be compromised.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick is facing a challenge to his position from Christopher Giwa, who claims he was elected on August 2014 and, acting on the basis of an interim court order, has taken control of the NFF.

However, Infantino didn't mince his words yesterday in addressing the issue at a press conference in Moscow.

"The situation is very clear. We have statutes, we have regulations that there can be no interference in the running of the association," Infantino began.

"For this reason, Pinnick is working here in an official capacity. He is the president recognized by FIFA, he is the president elected by the members of the Nigeria football association and that is the end of the story.

"If any external body thinks that they can change the situation, then of course Nigeria will risk being banned as it has happened with other countries because we have processes that need to be respected.