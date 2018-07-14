14 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: FIFA President Threatens Nigeria With Ban

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: SAFA
Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA (file photo).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stated in very clear terms that Nigeria risk being banned if the Nigeria Football Federation's leadership, as recognized by the world football governing body, continues to be compromised.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick is facing a challenge to his position from Christopher Giwa, who claims he was elected on August 2014 and, acting on the basis of an interim court order, has taken control of the NFF.

However, Infantino didn't mince his words yesterday in addressing the issue at a press conference in Moscow.

"The situation is very clear. We have statutes, we have regulations that there can be no interference in the running of the association," Infantino began.

"For this reason, Pinnick is working here in an official capacity. He is the president recognized by FIFA, he is the president elected by the members of the Nigeria football association and that is the end of the story.

"If any external body thinks that they can change the situation, then of course Nigeria will risk being banned as it has happened with other countries because we have processes that need to be respected.

Nigeria

Obama Recommends African Authors for 'Summer' Reading

Former U.S. President, Barack Obama, has recommended Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart" and Chimamanda Adichie's… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.