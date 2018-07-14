14 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Shopping Centre Evacuated in 'Security Threat'

Kenilworth Centre in Cape Town has been evacuated due to what the mall has called a "security threat".

Scores of shoppers are understood to have been evacuated from the shopping mall on Saturday afternoon.

Responding to questions from News24, the centre said, "Due to a security threat, Kenilworth Centre has been evacuated to ensure the safety and security of our customers, tenants and staff. Once it has been established that it is safe, the Centre will be re-opened."

Police did not immediately comment on the evacuation, but the bomb disposal unit is believed to be on scene.

More to follow.

South Africa

