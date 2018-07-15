15 July 2018

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Chemutai Wins Uganda's Second Silver Medal in Finland

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Uganda's Peruth Chemutai (file photo).

Up-coming star Peruth Chemutai won a second silver medal for Uganda at the on-going 2018 IAAF World U20 Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Chemutai recorded a time of 9:18.87 in the 3,000m steeplechase finals at the Ratina stadium on Friday evening.

Kenya's Celliphine Chepteek Chespol finished first with a time of 9:12.78, while Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi was third. Jacob Kiplimo won Uganda's first silver medal in the 10,000m final on Tuesday.

"We are still expecting more honors during the remaining two days of the Championship," said the president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), Dominic Otuchet on Saturday.

Kenya currently top the medal table standing with four gold medals and and one bronze. Uganda is placed 17th with two silvers.

Uganda fielded 11 athletes at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championship that started on July 10th and ends on July 15.

Uganda

Museveni Urges UK to Drop South Sudan Sanctions

President Museveni has urged the United Kingdom to drop sanctions on South Sudan because they will not help to resolve… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.