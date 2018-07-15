Uganda: Chemutai Wins Uganda's Second Silver Medal in Finland

Up-coming star Peruth Chemutai won a second silver medal for Uganda at the on-going 2018 IAAF World U20 Championship in Tampere, Finland.

Chemutai recorded a time of 9:18.87 in the 3,000m steeplechase finals at the Ratina stadium on Friday evening.

Kenya's Celliphine Chepteek Chespol finished first with a time of 9:12.78, while Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi was third. Jacob Kiplimo won Uganda's first silver medal in the 10,000m final on Tuesday.

"We are still expecting more honors during the remaining two days of the Championship," said the president of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), Dominic Otuchet on Saturday.

Kenya currently top the medal table standing with four gold medals and and one bronze. Uganda is placed 17th with two silvers.

Uganda fielded 11 athletes at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championship that started on July 10th and ends on July 15.