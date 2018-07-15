Nigeria: Lagos Wants Residents to Participate in Tree Planting

To mitigate effects of climate change, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosimi-Etti has urged residents to be activåely involved in tree planting as key measures in reducing human impacts on global climate change.

At the 2018 tree planting campaign organised by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) with the theme: "Save planet earth, save lives, plant trees," held at the premises of 7up Bottling Company, Oregun, Lagos, Durosimi-Etti said active involvement in tree planting programmes leads to a stronger sense of community socialisation and promotion of environmental responsibility and ethics.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the General Manager of LASEPA, Ayodele Antonio, said it was in line with the Parks and Gardens law, while emphasising that the present administration has further enhanced health and recreational needs of the citizens through establishment of three additional recreational parks at lkeja, Alimosho and Badagry to complement existing ones. He also said six other major parks will be developed in Oregun, Ipirin, lkotun, Iganmu and Epe areas of the state.

The Commissioner called on private sectors, non-governmental organisations and international donor to partner the state in its bid to improve the general well-being of the citizens through a greenery environment.

In his speech, the General Manager of LASEPA explained that the choice of the theme for this year's exercise was to encourage all residents to plant trees and have a healthy environment.