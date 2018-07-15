15 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Wants Residents to Participate in Tree Planting

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jacob Otieno
Planting trees (file photo).
By Victor Gbonegun and Paul Adunwoke

To mitigate effects of climate change, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosimi-Etti has urged residents to be activåely involved in tree planting as key measures in reducing human impacts on global climate change.

At the 2018 tree planting campaign organised by the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) with the theme: "Save planet earth, save lives, plant trees," held at the premises of 7up Bottling Company, Oregun, Lagos, Durosimi-Etti said active involvement in tree planting programmes leads to a stronger sense of community socialisation and promotion of environmental responsibility and ethics.

The Commissioner, who was represented by the General Manager of LASEPA, Ayodele Antonio, said it was in line with the Parks and Gardens law, while emphasising that the present administration has further enhanced health and recreational needs of the citizens through establishment of three additional recreational parks at lkeja, Alimosho and Badagry to complement existing ones. He also said six other major parks will be developed in Oregun, Ipirin, lkotun, Iganmu and Epe areas of the state.

The Commissioner called on private sectors, non-governmental organisations and international donor to partner the state in its bid to improve the general well-being of the citizens through a greenery environment.

In his speech, the General Manager of LASEPA explained that the choice of the theme for this year's exercise was to encourage all residents to plant trees and have a healthy environment.

Nigeria

Alleged Breach of Contract - U.S. Court Rejects Nigeria's Request to Cancel N2.7 Trillion Fine

The District Circuit Court in Washington DC has dismissed Nigeria's request for it to set aside its $8.9billion… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.