Tanzania: Serengeti National Park Thrills Obama

Arusha/Kilimanjaro — Former US President Barack Obama left Tanzania for Kenya on Sunday, July 15, 2018, leaving behind a message of how he was thrilled by attractions in the Serengeti National Park.

Tanzania's Serengeti National Park is known for its massive annual migration of wildebeest and zebra.

Seeking new pasture, the herds move north from their breeding grounds in the grassy southern plains.

Many cross the marshy western corridor's crocodile-infested Grumeti River. Others veer northeast to the Lobo Hills, home to black eagles. Black rhinos inhabit the granite outcrops of the Moru Kopjes.

Mr Obama left via Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia) after spending several days on a tour of some of Tanzania's tourist sites.

Before leaving, he spoke to the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga.

Briefing reporters on what he had spoken with Mr Obama, Dr Mahiga said the former US President was thrilled by the Serengeti National Park.

According to Dr Mahiga, Mr Obama and his family stayed at the Singita Grumeti during the private visit.

"He specifically said they saw many things that they haven't seen before... .He has promised to invite investors so they can invest in the Serengeti National Park," said Dr Mahiga.

