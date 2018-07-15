15 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Speedster Caught Driving At 238km/H Was 'Late for a Funeral'

A man who was arrested after being caught driving his Mercedes Benz at 238 kilometres per hour claimed he was running late for a funeral, the Gauteng Department of Community Safety said on Sunday.

"The Gauteng Traffic Police's High Speed Unit arrested a 33-year-old male on the N1 freeway to Limpopo near Murray Hill on... [Saturday] morning," said departmental spokesperson Ofentse Morwane.

He was travelling at nearly double the maximum speed limit for the highway of 120km/h.

"The self-employed man claims he was late for a funeral in Limpopo."

The speedster was taken to Hammanskraal police station.

He will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court this week on charges of reckless driving and an alternative charge of exceeding the prescribed speed limit.

Morwane said the department was concerned about the consequences of reckless driving, as most fatal crashes were caused by such scenarios.

"Despite all the warnings that speed kills, motorists continue with the deadly driving attitude," Morwane said.

