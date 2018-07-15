15 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hermanus Still 'Volatile' After Protests

Tagged:

Related Topics

Western Cape police are monitoring the situation in Hermanus after ongoing protests escalated on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk described the situation as "very volatile" and said police would continue monitoring the situation.

"Police and other law enforcement agencies will remain in the area until law and order is restored," he said.

"We appeal to those participating in the protest to do so within the ambit of the law."

Van Wyk said all roads had since been opened.

On Saturday, more than 100 protesters moved from Zwelilhle to Malva Street in Mount Pleasant.

"Protesting community members started throwing stones at the SAPS members on patrol," he said.

"We also received information that some protesters [from the Zwelihle community] were making petrol bombs. Hermanus public protectors control room informed SAPS about ... approximately 1 000 people gathering at the Zwelilhle Taxi rank."

At the time, Van Wyk said between 100 and 200 protesters took to the streets. He said that thus far, a total of 42 arrests had been made since Wednesday.

Zwelihle Renewal spokesperson Theron Mqu said residents were no longer protesting about land. Instead, their intention was to demand that Zwelihle Renewal's Gcobani Ndzongana be released from police custody.

Source: News24

South Africa

Kevin Anderson - Game, Set and South Africa On the Map

Kevin Anderson might not have won the Wimbledon title, but his performances over the last 18 months have done a great… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.