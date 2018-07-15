15 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Obama Winds Up Tour in Tanzania

IMMEDIATE former US President Barack Obama has wound up his eight-day private tour in Tanzania, describing as an eye opener, the visit to Serengeti National Park.

Mr Obama and his family jetted into the country last Sunday morning, and then proceeded to Grumeti, a central point of the Great Migration.

He said they were immensely delighted by the tourist attractions and pledged to be a good ambassador, to entice more Americans to visit Tanzania.

He said he would persuade businesspersons from America to invest in the tourism sector as well as the economic sector.

