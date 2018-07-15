Liberia: Govt Launches Coastal Defense Project

President George Weah on Friday launched the Liberian Coastal Defense Project to prevent sea erosion in the Monrovia suburb of New Kru Town. Hundreds of houses have over the years been washed away by the sea due to coastal erosion that affected the township, displacing thousands of residents.

According to an Executive Mansion release, launching the project to tackle sea erosion, President Weah assured the residents that his government is striving to live to expectation and referenced the ongoing coastal defense project as one of the many schemes serving as a precursor to the good news that will catch up in the country.

The Liberian leader is confident that it is just a matter of time for Liberians to rejoice, reassuring that he will not let them down.

President Weah made it clear that despite criticisms, his government would remain focused on delivering on its commitments.

"Our life is not to boast, but as a government our responsibility is to perform, give to you what you need and not to give you those things that you do not need," he said.

According to President Weah, his government is committed to working with its international partners, especially the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in helping the people of New Kru Town to prevent the problems posed by sea erosion.

New Kru Town like other communities in and around Monrovia that had endured and continue to bear the brunt of sea erosion, leaving several properties damaged and abandoned and many people homeless.