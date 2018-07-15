Angola's Ambassador to Portugal Calls for Greater Control of Citizens

Lisbon — Angolan Consulate in Lisbon must continue to identify the whereabouts of Angolan citizens residing in Portugal to improve their needs and bring them closer to state institutions, said Ambassador Carlos Alberto Fonseca.

The diplomat was speaking during a visit to the Consulate General of Angola in Lisbon on Friday, according to a press release from the Angolan Embassy in Portugal, delivered to ANGOP on Sunday.

The diplomat recommended permanent work in order to do away with any hindrances with citizens.

The issue of public service has deserved concern of the authorities, he said, calling for more attention to this area.

He also said that the staff should improve their performance to protect the interests of the country and its citizens.

Carlos Alberto Fonseca received information on the improvement of services provided to the Angolan community resident in Portugal, following the strengthening and modernization of infrastructure of Consulate General.