Photo: Кирилл Венедиктов

Kylian Mbappe celebrating scoring a goal for France in a pre-World Cup match in March 2018. His mother is from Algeria and his father from Cameroon.

Kylian Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958 as France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the coveted trophy in Russia on Sunday.

The victory saw French coach Didier Deschamps join Brazil's Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer of former West Germany as the only winners of the World Cup as player and coach.

The victory is France's second, with the first having come at home in 1998.