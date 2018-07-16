Uganda: Spice Diana Addresses Claims She's Sleeping With Weasel

There is a certain kind of relationship that had budded between and the Goodlyfe boys.

And when Radio passed on, Spice Diana and Weasel got a little closer as they found solace in each other's company.

This, however, lasted a little longer than we expected and no surprise that word eventually started going around that the two could be an item.

On Monday afternoon, Spice Diana came out to clear the air.

While releasing her two videos; Twebereremu and Bwebityo to the media at Laftaz Lounge, a question popped up about her relationship with Weasel.

"I am not sleeping with Weasel but also, whoever I am dating is my personal business," Spice Diana said, adding that all they are is musical friends.