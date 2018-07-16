14 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Spice Diana Addresses Claims She's Sleeping With Weasel

Tagged:

Related Topics

There is a certain kind of relationship that had budded between and the Goodlyfe boys.

And when Radio passed on, Spice Diana and Weasel got a little closer as they found solace in each other's company.

This, however, lasted a little longer than we expected and no surprise that word eventually started going around that the two could be an item.

On Monday afternoon, Spice Diana came out to clear the air.

While releasing her two videos; Twebereremu and Bwebityo to the media at Laftaz Lounge, a question popped up about her relationship with Weasel.

"I am not sleeping with Weasel but also, whoever I am dating is my personal business," Spice Diana said, adding that all they are is musical friends.

Uganda

Is Museveni's Proposal On Snipers for MPs Workable?

With MPs scared out of their wits following a spate of high-profile assassinations, President Museveni has ordered that… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.