14 July 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Otile Brown Pulls Down Holiday Photo With Vera Sidika

By Chad Kitundu

Musician Otile Brown has pulled down a photo of himself with his girlfriend Vera Sidika on holiday in Mauritius after it was manipulated to portray the socialite in bad light.

Otile had posted a photo on Instagram of Vera wearing a bikini in a see-through pants as the couple hugged on a sandy beach.

He captioned the photo; "Neema za Allah".

Kenyan netizens thought the photo to be graphic and the musician quickly pulled it down.

Some cheeky Kenyans went ahead to harvest the photo from Otile's Instagram page and manipulated it to portray Vera's derriere in an unflattering way.

In June, during an interview on NTV, Vera said she has already met Otile's grandmother who is his guardian being that the artiste is orphaned.

Without giving a specific date, Vera said their wedding will be soon and even promise to deliver wedding cards to NTV's Jane Ngoiri and Samir Bry.

Kenya

