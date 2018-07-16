Kenyan rapper Octoppizo fooled himself after plagiarising a photo of an American rapper.

The sad part of it is that this is the second time he has tried pulling off such a stunt, flossing a lifestyle he can't afford.

The 'Namba nane' hit maker three weeks ago uploaded a picture on Instagram purportedly of himself next to a luxurious Sh10 million Maserati car.

Octopizzo captioned the photo; "SGR Locomotives, Another One Loading. #Next year".

A hawked eye fan noticed that the picture belonged to an underground American rapper Lil Wopster who had posted it three months ago.

Lil had posted the picture on his Instagram.

Octopizzo appears to have edited the photo before posting it on Instagram.

The two musician are of the same height and physic

The revelation made Kenyan fans to turn on Octoppizo, bashing him for taking them for a ride.

Back in 2015, Octopizzo lied of having featured American singer August Alsina on his track 'This Could Be Us', only for the managers of the singer to deny ever meeting Octoppizo.

Here is what Kenyans online said.

kimani_mungai_slim commented on Octopizzo's post, "Inaitwa Fake it till you make it."

Jomonotics wrote, "Hapa umechoma. This is not you. This is @lilwop17_... DON'T delete my comment."

Tarnodenis stated, "The pressure to look a certain way on instagram is doing much more than distort to many."

Mashjayk wrote, "@octopizzo cha muhimu uhai😁😁😁."

deynoh_oriko commented, "@khaligraph_jones come and see who is fake."