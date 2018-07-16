Kenya: Salon Wars - Is Betty Kyallo Going Head to Head With Vera Sidika?

The clash between KTN anchor Betty Kyallo and socialite Vera Sidika was inevitable, it just seems to have come too soon.

The two are entangled in a neck to neck contest for Nairobi's top clientele for their respective beauty parlours.

No effort has been spared to portray each to be better than the other. Their posts on social media says it all.

Love yourself, Come to Flair.

A post shared by Betty Kyallo (@bettymuteikyallo) on Jun 18, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

Chilling in my corner office😎 Gods Child.

A post shared by Betty Kyallo (@bettymuteikyallo) on Jun 12, 2018 at 5:22am PDT

WELCOME Our doors are open. Call +254796781612 Location; Western Heights, Karuna Close. (Right behind Sarit Center) 1st Floor Interior Designer; @queenveebosset @verasidikabeautyparlor

A post shared by 👑VERA SIDIKA👑 (@queenveebosset) on Jul 3, 2018 at 1:16am PDT

👑SOPHISTICATED👑 @verasidikabeautyparlor

A post shared by 👑VERA SIDIKA👑 (@queenveebosset) on Jun 27, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

On social media, fans have been drawing comparisons between Betty Kyallo's parlor 'Flair By Betty' and the socialite's Vera Sidika Parlor.

Betty however does not want to be drawn to the comparisons, for now, insisting that they are different entities with respective tastes and preferences.

This was in response to one of her fan who had described her beauty parlor to be better than Vera's.

"Flair By Betty Vs Vera Sidika Parlor, yours is way too high congrats girl" the fan commented.

In response, Betty said; "Thank you so much but I guess people might prefer this or the other salon and its okay. Us here at Flair By Betty we are happy. We are treating our client's right and that's what matters. We are glad that we are busy and that's what's matters"