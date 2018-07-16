Nigeria: Malaria Responsible for 50% Deaths in Borno - WHO

Photo: Malaria No More

Malaria is transmitted among humans by mosquitoes.

Maiduguri — The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that malaria is responsible for more than 50 percent recorded deaths in Borno state.

This was disclosed in Jere Sunday by the state Coordinator, WHO in Borno, Dr Audu Musa during the flagging off of this year's seasonal Malaria prevention campaign held at Farm Centre internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp , in Jere Local government area of Borno state.

Dr Musa said the excercise which targets 1.1 million children between the age bracket of 3 months to less than five years commenced in 13 selected local government areas, including security compromised Ngala and Monguno local government areas of the state from 14th to 17th July this year.

Dr Musa added that WHO's current data shows that children under the age of five are more vulnerable to malaria disease. He urged residents to avoid stagnant water in their surroundings, saying that such is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, the major carriers of malaria.

"Let us not allow any stagnant water around us to avoid breeding of mosquitoes, the carriers of malaria disease. We should also contribute in eradicating malaria by keeping our environments clean," said the WHO coordinator in Borno.

Flagging off the 2018 seasonal Malaria Prevention campaign at Farm Centre internally Displaced Persons ( DPs) camp yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno state Governor , Kashim Shettima, appreciated the untiring efforts of WHO to see that the programme of roll back malaria is successful in the state.

Shettima who was represented by his deputy, Usman Mamman Durkwa said :" it is expected that the anti-malaria drug administrators will be visiting households to administer the first dose of the four cycle with hope to reduce the trend of illness due to malaria in Borno.

"In early July , 2017 , the first 4 month cycles of mass drugs administration was launched and more than 800,000 children under the age of five in Borno state were reached , and that was the first time a malaria campaign was conducted in the state.

"Borno state government will continue to partner with WHO and other health related partners to see to the success of the programme. WHO has rendered several supports in immunization such as polio, measles, celebrospinal meningitis , surveillance against noticable diseases that made response very effective in the state.

"WHO has also assisted the state government in providing health services to the inaccessible areas and training of our health personnels," he said.

He commended the good work of the Borno state ministry of health and its parastatals in working hard to close the immunization gaps ,as well as delivery of services to the teeming population.