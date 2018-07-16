Rwanda: Mugisha Wins Kom Title at Italy's Giro Della Valle d'Aosta

Dubbed as Rwanda's King of the Mountains, cycling prodigy Samuel Mugisha has yet again proved to be the best climber in the sport after claiming the King of the Mountains title at the 55th edition of Italy's Giro Della Valle d'Aosta on Sunday.

The 2018 edition of the 2.2 race category in UCI Europe Tour started on July 11, attracting a total 75 riders representing 17 teams.

The 20-year old Mugisha who rides for South Africa's Team Dimension Data feeder team put on a stunning performance to top the mountain classification of the four-stage race.

The former Club Benediction rider collected a total of 59 points, well beating his closest contestant Andrea Cacciotti from Petroli Firenze-Hopplà-M Cycling team by 12 points.

Alessandro Fedeli from Trevigiani-Phonix-Hemus cycling team finished third with 36 points while Hafetab Weldu also from Dimension Data for Qhubeka came fourth with29 points with Vadim Pronskiy from Astana City Cycling team finished fifth with 23 points.

This was Mugisha's second best feat following his historic debut at the 2016 Tour du Rwanda.

The Rwanda international was among six cyclists that made their first appearance at the 8th Tour du Rwanda, the other five included; Eric Nduwayo, Jean Ruberwa, Alex Nizeyimana, Mathieu Twizerane and Samuel Hakiruwizeye

The 18-year old teenager Mugisha stole the show to rise to the fame when he emerged as the best climber of the seven-stage 2.2 UCI Africa Tour race.

He beat off stiff competition from Ethiopia's Hailay Kibrom Giday to the title while compatriot Patrick Byukusenge was the second runner-up.

After his impressive performance, the youngster was courted by South African side Team Dimesnion Data for Qhubeka, whom he signed for two months later - along with Joseph Areruya who currently rides for France's Delko-Marseille Provence KTM.

Sunday

2018 Giro della Valle d'Aosta

Mountain classification

1. Samuel Mugisha (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) 59 pts

2. Andrea Cacciotti (Petroli Firenze-Hopplà-M) 47 pts

3. Alessandro Fedeli (Trevigiani-Phonix-Hemus) 36 pts

4. Hafetab Weldu (Dimension Data for Qhubeka) 29 pts

5. Vadim Pronskiy (Astana City) 23 pts