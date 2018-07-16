16 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Volleyball - Rwanda Set for Women's African U20 Champs

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's U-20 women's volleyball national team is set to compete at this year's African U20 Nations Championship to be held in Kenya from August 24 to September 3.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Sunday by the local volleyball governing body's Secretary General Adalbert Mfashimana.

"Thankfully the tournament is in the region (East Africa), there is no way we should not participate. We have written to the Ministry of Sports, now waiting for feedback," he said.

Meanwhile, the national U21 men's team has started preparations ahead of the 2018 African Junior Championships - scheduled for September 12-19 in Nigeria.

