Kenya: Golden Finish as Kenya Top the World at WU20

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Solomon Lekuta emulated his namesake and mentor World Record holder David Rudisha after storming to gold in the men's 800m and send Kenya on top of the world as the IAAF World U20 Championships concluded on Sunday in Tempere, Finland.

Lekuta, the pre-race favourite, clocked 1:46.35, leading compatriot Ngeno Kipngetich to a Kenyan 1-2 finish as the later bagged silver in a Personal Best time of 1:46.45.

There was no place for Ethiopia in the podium finish as Algerian Oussama Cherrad tool bronze in 1:47.10 condemning Adisu Girma to fifth.

Earlier, Kenya lost gold to Ethiopia in the mens 3000m Steeplechase, a race they have dominated for long as Leonard Bett settled for silver in 8:25.39 behind gold medallist Takele Nigate who crossed the line fist in a Season's Best of 8:25.35.

Another Ethiopian Gatnet Wale grabbed bronze in 8:26.16.

In the women's 1500m, Kenya's Miriam Cherop won silver in 4:10.73 after being beaten by Ethiopian Alemaz Samuel to gold in 4:08.67 while Swiss Delia Sclabas took bronze in 4:11.98.

The other Kenyan in the race Edina Jebitok faded to fifth, clocking 4:15.17.

Kenya finished top of the world after hauling a total of 11 medals, 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 1 Bronze, to reclaim the top spot from United States who have dominated since 2012 when the championship was hosted in Barcelona.

