16 July 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: House Names 11-Member Committee to Probe Recovery of Abacha Loot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Emejo

Abuja — The House of Representatives has constituted an 11-member ad-hoc committee chaired by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano) to investigate the total amount recovered from the infamous Sani Abacha loot by the federal government from 1998 to date, THISDAY has learnt.

It was gathered that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of ascertaining the sources and utilisation of the loot, so that the issue, which had generated a lot of controversy in recent times, could be laid to rest by the lower chamber.

According to the spokesman of the House, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas, the committee would determine, among other things, the amount spent from the loot on specific projects and the balance to be spent.

THISDAY also gathered that the investigative sitting, which would begin this week would have former presidents interviewed in their residences on the recovery of the loot by their respective administrations.

Also to be invited are key government officials from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), and the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

The House had earlier passed a resolution to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter, following a motion moved under matters of urgent public importance by Hon. Sunday Karimi (PDP, Kogi) on the urgent need to stop the federal executive from expending the last tranche of the Abacha loot or any recovered loot at all without parliamentary approval.

The lawmakers had sought to establish the sources of the monies; payments to lawyers, if any, and whether procedures were followed in the negotiation process for the release of the loot as well as to establish if the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the federal government and foreign countries on the repatriation was in line with constitutional provision and if recovered funds had been utilised for the benefits of the common man.

Karimi's motion originally requested that the sum of $322 million to be released by the Switzerland Government be paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) and distributed to the federating units in line with the current revenue sharing formula.

The motion further urged the federal government to come up with a supplementary appropriation bill, earmarking the funds due to it from the loot for the completion of the Ajaokuta Stell Complex, and the federal government to immediately present to the National Assembly, the total money released from the recovered loot and how they were spent.

Nigeria

Nigerian Schoolgirls Kidnapping Suspect Jailed 20 Years

A Nigerian court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for his role in the kidnapping of some 276 schoolgirls four… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.