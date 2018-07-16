Nigeria: Katsina North Bye-Election - Factors That May Define the Polls

Since the All Progressives Congress (APC) made its debut on the political scene, it has won the Katsina North Senatorial District seat twice at the poll. The party may repeat the same feat in the forth-coming bye election. In this piece, ANDY ASEMOTA examines the factors shaping voting pattern of the electorate.

The Senatorial race in Katsina North was clinched by the APC in 2015 general elections and the bye-election which followed in 2016 when President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the law maker representing the zone in the National Assembly, Senator Hadi Sirika, as Minister of State for Aviation.

The teeming number of aspirants in Katsina North, otherwise known as Daura Zone, for the ticket of the ruling APC since the demise of Senator Mustapha Bukar on April 4, 2018, analysts believe, attest to the fact the pendulum currently swings to the direction of the party. This may not be unconnected to several factors.

At the forefront of the factors helping the APC towards gaining advantage in the race to the National Assembly seat is the President Muhammadu Buhari factor. Aside the high probability of the victory of APC in the bye-election due to the influence he wields, the achievements of Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the state in the past three years and the political events since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost power at the centre and in the state after 16 years are other factors.

A political pundit in Katsina, Tasiu Abubakar, who craved anonymity told our correspondent that going by the present political scenario, there would be no way another political party would clinch the seat under APC-led government in Daura zone which is home to Buhari and the people of Daura Emirate covering five out of the 12 local Government areas in the senatorial district.

He disclosed that the bye-election would once more prove that the President has endeared himself to the electorate right from his home base.

"From the look of things, this bye-election is just an APC affair. Whoever is nominated to be the candidate of the party, I am sure, I will emerge the winner at the poll.

"Do you know that most Daura people, particularly those in Daura town, the hometown of the late Senator Mustapha Bukar and President, are so concerned that the seat should be re-occupied by their Kinsman. They don't want it to go outside Daura Emirate," he said.

The role Buhari has played and is expected to further play in the development of the Senatorial zone and the state has further endeared him to the electorate as the people perceive the President as the only key to their socio-economic development and a worthy leader that must be followed.

Aliyu Suleiman of the APC said: "If you vote for someone and he is performing credibly well in some parts of the country, you will be hopeful that he will also move to your area. That is the issue: The supporters of Mr. President believe he is doing well in other parts of the country and there is no way he can forget his home.

"Buhari is delivering dividends of democracy on other geo political zones for now but hopeful when he goes for a second term, he will come back home and deliver more dividends of democracy. The people of Daura zone are nursing that expectation and will continue to be loyal to APC and Buhari in the forthcoming elections," he explained.

Just like Buhari, many across the zone are sympathetic to the APC and its flag bearers in any election because of the track record of service and open door policy of Aminu Bello Masari.

The dominant view, according to LEADERSHIP Sunday checks, is that Governor Masari who has executed several people-oriented projects will direct positive impact on the lives of the people. Some observers are convinced that with appropriate electorate across the zone, the victory of APC in the bye-election will not be unexpected.

Keen observers of the empowerment programme and the Katsina State Restoration Agenda of the Masari administration believe that the ruling party will easily navigate through the feeble hurdles strewn on its path by the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) in the bye-election.

"If you go to most villages, you will see signs of the present administration's initiatives, especially in form of the schools' rehabilitation or reconstruction projects. That commitment has really touched the peoples' lives. In communities where there are problems of overcrowded classrooms, the present administration has constructed additional blocks of classrooms or rehabilitated their abandoned classrooms," Hassan Sufyanu, a school teacher confirmed.

He also foresees the upgrading and remodeling of the general hospitals in Daura and Kankia , the two referral hospitals in Katsina North, as critical infrastructure and policy drive of Masari administration that have touched the hearts of many across the zone.

Investigations by LEADERSHIP Sunday revealed one of the road projects being executed by Masari administration in Mashi and Dutsi Local Government Areas starting from Mashi community via Doguru to Dutsi and Danauwai is what the people had yearned for in the past 15 years and is proving a spring board for the massive support APC is enjoying in the communities.

"They have been looking for the government that will construct the road and their hope was not realised until now; they really appreciate that project and I am sure that will be one of the icing that will determine the outcome of the forthcoming bye-election which is for APC to win," a health worker Dutsi town, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Since 1999, PDP made impressive showings in all elections witnessed in Katsina until 2015 when it suffered near total eclipse following its defeat by the APC.

Analysts say with the defection of Umar Yau Gojo-Gojo, two time speaker of the state house of assembly and leader of PDP and in Katsina North from PDP to APC with his teeming supporters the PDP has been a shadow of itself in the zone, especially in Daura Emirate.

A PDP faithful, Abubakar Sani Mashi, lamented that the Daura Emirate born Gojo-Gojo, had the political structure and machinery to single handedly influence the forthcoming bye-election, if given the ticket, even without the support of the state Government, saying: "If not for Buhari's factor, he (Gojo-Gojo) would have been a sitting senator representing Daura district.

Thus, with this background, coupled with the fact that PDP may not dip its hands into his purse to fund the campaign or its candidate as would have done while in power, some analyst believe, will make APC boast of higher pedestal in the imminent poll.

"Elections have to do with money and PDP leaders in the zone are not spending now; they don't have money to spend with the current situation. So, I believe the forthcoming contest is an affair of APC," a one-time aspirant for the state house of assembly on the platform of the PDP lamented bitterly.

Another factor in favour of APC is the homogeneity of Daura Emirate and the unalloyed loyalty of the people to their leaders; most of whom are APC stalwarts.

A keen observer in the area explained that most voters in Daura Emirate would go ahead and vote in a particular way their leaders tell them to vote with very little resistance.

Another factor, it was gathered, is the migration of a sizable chunk of men in the senatorial zone to other parts of the state and beyond.

"Most people in Daura North used to migrate to other places and they may not come back for the bye-election. So, only their wives and children who will participate in the election could easily be swayed with money.

"You see, there is incumbency factor and the influence of money which the ruling party and its flag bearer have to persecute the election. So, there is no way APC will not win the election," Abdurrahman Bello, a trader in Katsina agrees.

He however queried: "Do you know that some local Governments in Daura zone are the poorest in the state? Check how many of them boast industries or major markets for commerce? So, you see, money can easily influence election in that area because of poverty."

He probed further, "do you know that the problem of potable water is acute in Mani and Ingawa and the people in some parts of the zone are money concerned with how to fetch water then going for election?"

The implication is that in such a situation where there is election apathy, those with deep pocket can easily manipulate the process.

In opinion of some analysts, with foresight, Buhari does not need to campaign in the communities benefitting from water schemes projects completed by Buhari administration. An extension service staff at the recently commissioned Sabke water project, who did not want his name in print, spoke of his experience in several communities benefitting water project completed 21 years after it was abandoned.

"I am short of words to explain the joy of the beneficiaries, the people who have been facing shortage of potable water which the APC led government has provided as means for them to earn other basic necessities of life.

"The people are so happy over one of the major dividends of democracy they are enjoying a part from the 132 KVA transmission line to Daura. They are waiting for the railway line from Kano - Daura - Katsina - Maradi. These projects will no doubt influence the chances of APC in the zone," he said.

Since the demise of Senator Mustapha Bukar, more than 20 aspirants or their backers have directly or indirectly indicated interest in the vacant senatorial seat and those jostling for the ticket of APC have been increasing steadily LEADERSHIP Sunday Checks revealed.

An APC Chieftain, Ahmed Jamilu, said the struggle in the party over the ticket once again lends credence that the President has no anointed candidate for the position. He noted that silence is the word of the Presidential villa and Katsina State Government on the choice candidate for the seat as most of the aspirants are said to enjoy the goodwill of the party faithful.

In the race for the ticket of APC include the former Speaker of the state house of assembly, Umar Ya'u Gojo-Gojo and the member representing Zango-Baure Federal Constituency in the House of the Representatives, Nasiru Sani Zango, Other front runners in APC are Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq, the state Commissioner for Justice and a Lagos-based politician, Ahmed kabir, popularly otherwise known as 'A. K. Chanji,' and Dr. Salisu Ingawa, seasoned technocrat and Ahmed Baba Kaita, member representing kankia - kusada - Bindawa - Ingawa Federal constituency.

Unlike APC, about two aspirants: Sani Hamisu Makana, former commissioner for local government in the previous PDP administration and another said to be a one time member of the state house of assembly, are reportedly eyeing the ticket of PDP. Some analysts believe that PDP may just mobilise its candidate to participate in the bye-election in order to ginger its supporters ahead of 2019 general elections in view of the political scenario in the state.

"Before now, the support base of PDP and opposition party in the zone and the state was virtually at par during PDP era but since the party lost last general elections in the state and the prevailing economic situation, the influence of the party in the state has declined greatly although it still has a good machinery and structure," a political pundit submitted.

Thus, it is apt to say that the battle for the Katsina North's seat by the APC and the opposition parties in the forthcoming bye-election will follow same voting pattern that gave APC victory in the 2015 elections and 2016 bye-election.