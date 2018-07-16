Kenya: Obama Spent a Week Holidaying in Tanzania Before Coming to Kenya

Photo: Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta with the 44th US President Barack Obama when he paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi on July 15, 2018. On the left is Mr Obama’s half sister Dr Auma Obama.

It has now emerged that former President of the United States Barack Obama spent more than a week in neighbouring Tanzania before making his way to Kenya on Sunday.

Pictures and videos shared on social media platforms show Obama and his wife, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, landing at Kilimanjaro International Airport and at the Serengeti National Park.

Through his twitter account, Gerson Msigwa, the Director for Presidential Communication in Tanzania, said the Obamas spent eight days in Tanzania before jetting out to his ancestral home.

"Thank you Former President of USA Barack Obama for visiting and making a long stay of 8 days to our beautiful country Tanzania," said Mr Msigwa in his twitter post.

Thank you Former President of USA Barack Obama for visiting and making a long stay of 8 days to our beautiful country Tanzania. We hope you and your family enjoyed your stay in the endless plain of Serengeti. Welcome again and again @BarackObama @MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/Ux59FqJIMl

- Gerson Msigwa (@MsigwaGerson) July 15, 2018

The 44th President of the US landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Sunday morning and headed straight to State House, Nairobi for a brief meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is Mr Obama's fourth visit to the country. He last visited in July 2015 while still President of the US and previously as Illinois Senator in 2006 and as a student in 1987 while tracing his paternal roots.

The former President arrived for his two-day in a chartered plane under tight security, as Kenyans welcomed their most famous son excitedly online and offline.

After his expected meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at a city hotel Sunday afternoon, Mr Obama is set to proceed to Nyang'oma K'Ogelo village in Siaya County on Monday.

On Monday, he is expected to inaugurate the Sauti Kuu Foundation's Sports, Resource and Vocational Training Centre, and thereafter give a brief remark, before jetting out to South Africa.