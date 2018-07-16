Ethiopia: No One Believes This Ethiopian Runner's Age - She Claims to Be 16

An Ethiopian runner has left many wondering what her true age is after claiming to be 16-years-old despite looking older.

Girmawit Gebrzihair has been embroiled in controversy after images of her performance at the World U-20 Championships sparked debates over her eligibility to take part in junior events.

Gebrzihair, according to IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) records, was born in November 2001.

She has since won a bronze in the 5,000m final, trailing her compatriot Ejgayehu Taye and Kenyan athlete Beatrice Chebet who took gold .

UNDER FIRE

She has been under fire after internet users suspected a fraud claiming she doesn't look like a 16-year-old teenager.

An online commentator posed; "Is there no other way of controlling these things apart from looking at a passport? It is hard to believe."

Spanish sprinter Oscar Husillos, 24 tweeted a picture of Gebrzihair with the caption, in Spanish, saying: "Her children and grandchildren are in the stands to see her run in the World U20 Championships."

Husillos has since deleted the tweet and posted a string of messages saying it was taken "out of context" and his words had been "misinterpreted".

The IAAF which is in charge of checking the information provided by national federations has not yet commented on the controversy surrounding Gebrzihair, whose eligibility to compete has been called into question by many pundits.

Here u go the bit of the day GIRMAWIT GEBRZIHAIR competing in women U20 claiming to be 16 !!!!

when i was 16 my friends didnt look like this , how have time changed 🤔🤣👌 pic.twitter.com/4SD5DwYOvr

- Raul Ansari (@kaluo777) July 12, 2018

Meet 16 years old Ethiopian athlete

Girmawit Gebrzihair

She was born on November 10, 2001.

Incredible isn't it? pic.twitter.com/ZS2EpGlkGZ

- EddieKay (@EdwardGyasi) July 12, 2018

This is Girmawit Gebrzihair of Ethiopia, the bronze medalist in the women's 5k at the @iaaforg World Junior Championships. She is "16 years old" ... ... .. thoughts? pic.twitter.com/KFcEQ4q1LY

- Gray Horn (@Sprint4Gold) July 12, 2018

"16-year-old" Ethiopian world 5000m U-20 bronze medallist Girmawit Gebrzihair VS 16-year-old Alex Cyr. Where are her shades? Her Aeropostale t-shirt? AHA! This can only mean one thing.

She's not 16. pic.twitter.com/QM2A509w1C

- Alex Cyr (@Cyresy_10) July 12, 2018

