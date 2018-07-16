Kenya: Everton Prepare for Gor Mahia Date With a 22-0 Win Over Australian Side

English club Everton prepared for the pre-season clash against Gor Mahia by thrashing lowly Austrian side ATV Irdning 22-0 on Saturday.

The SportPesa-sponsored team is preparing for the 2018/2019 season and have confirmed they will play the Kenyan champions in another pre-season contest at Goodison Park at a yet to be announced date.

Congratulations, @OfficialGMFC!

We look forward to welcoming you to Goodison Park.

- Everton (@Everton) June 10, 2018

The win was coach Marco Silva's first game in charge of the Toffees and he was without doubt happy with the outcome.

The winning team missed the services of first choice keeper Jordan Pickford who has been turning out for England at the Fifa World Cup in Russia but the scores in this game suggest he was barely missed.

Belgian forward Kevin Mirallas scored five times and Ademola Lookman (3), Cenk Tosun (4), Senegalese Oumar Niasse (4) Vlasic (2) as the English team secured their best ever result in its history.

In between the strikes, the hosts also managed a bizarre own goal via Mason Holgate.

Missed our first pre-season friendly earlier today? We've got you covered with 12 minutes of highlights and all 22 goals.

Watch in full 👉🏼 https://t.co/HqjGsPArw9 pic.twitter.com/h4Hkopjz3d

- Everton (@Everton) July 14, 2018

Everton's impressive form should come as a warning for the Kenyan club who are currently dogged by off the pitch challenges.

Recently when the team was competing at the regional Council of East and Central Africa club championship in Tanzania, Gor Mahia players refused to use their dressing room at the 60,000 seater National Stadium in Dar es Salaam ahead of the semi-final clash against hosts Azam FC.

Later, the players claimed the room had been laced with 'witchcraft' by their opponents.

Gor went on to finish third at the competition, but the players snubbed the podium medal award ceremony and cheque presentation owing to a pay dispute.