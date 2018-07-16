Nigeria: Ekiti Election a Political Robbery - Wike

Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described the outcome of the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State as a political robbery.

He declared that what transpired during the Ekiti election, who saw the emergence of Dr Kayode Fayemi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor, is the worst political robbery in the nation's democratic history.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at the Anglican Cathedral Church of Saint Paul, Port Harcourt during the thanksgiving service to mark the end of third year anniversary celebration of his administration.

The governor stated that the APC led federal government will not be able to replicate the Ekiti scenario in Rivers State because the people of the state are fully prepared.

He said, "Don't be worried about what happened in Ekiti State. We are prepared. It will not happen here in Rivers State. I have never experienced that kind of robbery in politics.

"I told my colleagues, do not give them any chance. Most of them in APC are happy that they will repeat the same thing in Rivers State, we are waiting, come and repeat. Let your spirit not be down, work hard and victory will be ours."

Wike said the state government decided to organise the thanksgiving service so as to come before God to appreciate him for a hitch free programme, which spread across two months

The governor stated that the third year anniversary of his administration offered Rivers people the opportunity to witness the superlative performance over the period under the review.

He said, "We made sure that people who have eyes see what we have done for the state. Except those who are blind, for which there is nothing we can do about it.

"We will continue to do the best for the people of Rivers State. The people deserve the best. This one year we will not stop doing projects, irrespective of the elections."

In his sermon, Arch Bishop of Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey, lauded Wike for outstanding developmental strides, saying that the Rivers State governor has graduated from Mr Projects to Doctor Projects.

Co-adjutor Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo prayed God to continue to bless the Wike administration for the realisation that her source of strength is from above.