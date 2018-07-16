16 July 2018

Cameroon: Soldiers Allegedly Murder Boko Haram Suspects

By Rosy Sadou

Yaounde — Cameroon soldiers are accused of murdering two women and a similar number of children alleged to be members of the Boko Haram terror group.

It is the latest in a series of violations battering the Central African country.

The outrage by human rights organisations comes in the wake of a video going viral, depicting some soldiers carrying out the extrajudicial executions.

Soldiers are depicted using an assortment of rifles to violate their victims.

Amnesty International has demanded a probe into the alleged murders.

"It is imperative that a proper, impartial investigation is undertaken and those responsible for these abhorrent acts are brought to justice," said Samira Daoud, Deputy Director of Amnesty International's West Africa office.

The Ministry of Communications has meanwhile dismissed the video footage of the alleged killings as "fake news."

Human rights groups have documented crimes under international law by members of the Cameroonian security forces in their fight against the armed Boko Haram group in the Far North region of the country.

This includes alleged use of torture to extract "confessions" from people accused of being affiliated with Boko Haram.

Boko Haram, an Islamist terror group, is involved in a violent campaign to overthrow the government in Nigeria.

The terror has spread to countries including Cameroon.

