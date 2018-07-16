Nigerian Schoolgirls Kidnapping Suspect Jailed 20 Years

Abuja — A Nigerian court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for his role in the kidnapping of some 276 schoolgirls four years ago.

Banzana Yusuf is the second suspect to be sentenced in a trial involving 1 669 Boko Haram suspects linked to the globally-condemned kidnapping at the Chibok government school northeast of the country.

He is from Yobe State, which is among the regions worst affected by the militancy by the Islamist sect.

The sentence emerges from government statements around the trial of the kidnapping suspects in four special civilian courts at a military barracks in the central Niger State.

Hence the suspect's age, identity, exact charges and the circumstances of his arrest could not be ascertained.

The only other conviction in the infamous kidnappings was in February when Haruna Yahaya (35) admitted involvement in the Chibok abductions.

He was sentenced to two 15-year jail sentences.

Boko Haram, an Islamist terror group, has kidnapped over 1 000 students since the peak of its violence in 2013.

The insurgents have killed at least more than 2 000 teachers and destroyed about 14 000 schools.

The kidnappings of the schoolgirls in the northeastern Chibok is among the worst violations of minors by the terror group.

Some 57 girls kidnapped by the sect in Chibok escaped while 107 have since been found or released.