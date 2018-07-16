Photo: Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta with the 44th US President Barack Obama when he paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi on July 15, 2018. On the left is Mr Obama’s half sister Dr Auma Obama.

Excitement has gripped Kogelo village in Siaya County as its 'son' Barack Obama visits after more than a decade.

The former US president has already left Kisumu airport from Nairobi and is on his way to Kogelo by road.

An earlier plan to travel by helicopter has been abandoned and he should be arriving in Kogelo in 20 minutes.

Anxious villagers are waiting with bated breath for his arrival this morning.

Mr Obama last visited the village in 2006 when he was the senator for Illinois State in the US.

Already, the once sleepy village is alive to Mr Obama's arrival despite the tight security in Kogelo.

Ng'iya-Ndori road that passes through Nyang'oma Kogelo trading centre has been closed and only accredited guests and media are allowed access.

At his ancestral home, Mr Obama is first expected to have a breakfast meeting with his family.

Local traders are also trying to cash in on his visit amid the tight security.

Some of the merchandise being sold includes Kenyan and US flags.

Mobile studios have also been set up along Ng'iya-Ndori road.

But it is not all smooth for the traders since the security agents are restricting their movements.

Mr Obama is expected to inaugurate the Sauti Kuu Foundation's project which comprises a sports facility and vocational training centre.

The facility is run by his sister, Dr Auma Obama.

ARRIVAL

Following his arrival on Sunday, Mr Obama was driven straight to State House, Nairobi where he held a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and other senior government officials.

At the meeting, President Kenyatta thanked Mr Obama for setting up his charitable foundation, which seeks to empower youth to become agents of change.

The former US president also met with Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga at Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel.