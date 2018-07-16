Nigeria: Troops Kill Five Terrorists, Arrest Alleged Fuel Suppliers in Borno, Yobe

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have killed five insurgents and arrested two suspected fuel suppliers while clearing remnants of Boko Haram terrorists in Monguno Local Council of Borno State.

The suspected fuel suppliers were arrested in Yusufari town of Yobe State following a tip-off from a community member.Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Maiduguri, said the soldiers also recovered arms and ammunition in Kwari Village of Monguno Local Council after neutralising the insurgents in their hide-outs in the council area.

According to him, the suspected fuel suppliers were arrested while filling jerry cans with fuel at a gas station in Yusufari.He said the filling station belongs to a member of Yobe State House of Assembly.

"The fuel station manager and attendants were also arrested and are currently being interrogated, while the fuel truck driver is on the run," the statement said.Chukwu, therefore, urged members of the public to report any suspicious movement or activity to nearest security agency for prompt action.

In another development, former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as incapable of ending the killing of innocent people in some parts of the country by alleged herdsmen.

Lamido said with the continued brutal killings in Sokoto, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba and Kaduna states, President Muhammad Buhari has shown no known capacity to tackle the security threat in Nigeria.

The Jigawa State former governor, who spoke with journalists at his Kano residence yesterday, said the APC government had failed in all its campaigns promises to Nigeria. Meanwhile, a group, Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), has described the report in a section of the media alleging that some elements of the Boko Haram sect are active and currently hoisting their flags in some parts of northeastern region as fake and ridiculous.

The group said the allegation was totally unacceptable in the face of efforts by stakeholders to relocate Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their abode.Director of Communications, SHAC, at a press conference yesterday, said the false report was capable of putting the life of humanitarian workers in danger and thwarting efforts at relocating IDPs back home.

The group, therefore, called on Nigerians and the international collaborators to disregard such heinous and unbridled stories being churned out by Boko Haram cyber thugs to discourage the Federal Government and the Nigerian people about seeing to the final end of Boko Haram in Nigeria.He said: "For the records, the Nigerian military has won the war and no one can reverse the successes achieved even if happy or not. Efforts are ongoing and credible humanitarian organisations have continued to work with the IDPs of which many have returned home."