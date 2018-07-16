16 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Ahmed Musa Gets Nomination for Goal of the Tournament

By Tunde Eludini

Super Eagles Star, Ahmed Musa, who was arguably Nigeria's best player at the just concluded Russia 2018 World Cup has been shortlisted for the Goal of the Tournament Award by FIFA.

A total of 169 goals were scored at the 2018 World Cup; but only 18 from that pool were shortlisted for the top award.

Musa's second goal against Iceland in the group stage of the Mundial, alongside 17 others, has been selected. The list includes Cristiano Ronaldo's third goal against Spain and Lionel Messi's goal against Nigeria.

The voting for the Best Goal in Russia 2018 will be open until July 23 on FIFA's official website.

Leading the line are the two goals scored by Russia midfielder Denis Cheryshev and one from his teammate striker Artem Dzyuba

The other contenders to win the Goal of the Tournament title are below:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (third goal v Spain);

Nacho, Spain (v Portugal);

Philippe Coutinho, Brazil (v Switzerland);

Dries Mertens, Belgium (v Panama);

Juan Quintero, Colombia (v Japan);

Luka Modric, Croatia (v Argentina);

Ahmed Musa, Nigeria (second goal v Iceland);

Lionel Messi, Argentina (v Nigeria);

Toni Kroos, Germany (v Sweden);

Jesse Lingard, England (v Panama);

Ricardo Quaresma, Portugal (v Iran);

Adnan Januzaj, Belgium (v England);

Angel Di Maria, Argentina (v France);

Benjamin Pavard, France (v Argentina);

Nacer Chadli, Belgium (v Japan).

