Nigeria: 1, 830 Sokoto Villagers Benefit From Army Medical Outreach

Sokoto — At least 1,830 persons have benefited from the medical outreach organized by Military Hospital, Sokoto.

The exercise, which included polio vaccination, free distribution of insecticide mosquito nets, health check-up and treatment, was held in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was part of activities that marked this year's just concluded Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2018, Asst Director Army Public Relations, Major Clement Abiade disclosed in a statement Sunday in Sokoto.

It quoted the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Stevenson Olabanji as saying that the exercise was part of the civil- military activities of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the people received medical attention and be in good health.

The statement added that the GOC who was accompanied by Brig Gen Kennedy Udeagbala, Commander 1 Brigade, urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the free medical outreach.

It stated that earlier, the Commander, Military Hospital, Sokoto, Lt Col Igwe Ibila Amara expressed satisfaction over the large turnout "which according to him, is a testimony of confidence the people still has in the Nigerian Army as Institution."

According to the statement, the village Head, Sarkin Sudan Mallam Shehu Mohammed commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture as well as their sacrifices in ensuring peace in the country.