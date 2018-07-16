16 July 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 1, 830 Sokoto Villagers Benefit From Army Medical Outreach

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rakiya A. Muhammad

Sokoto — At least 1,830 persons have benefited from the medical outreach organized by Military Hospital, Sokoto.

The exercise, which included polio vaccination, free distribution of insecticide mosquito nets, health check-up and treatment, was held in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It was part of activities that marked this year's just concluded Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2018, Asst Director Army Public Relations, Major Clement Abiade disclosed in a statement Sunday in Sokoto.

It quoted the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Stevenson Olabanji as saying that the exercise was part of the civil- military activities of the Nigerian Army to ensure that the people received medical attention and be in good health.

The statement added that the GOC who was accompanied by Brig Gen Kennedy Udeagbala, Commander 1 Brigade, urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the free medical outreach.

It stated that earlier, the Commander, Military Hospital, Sokoto, Lt Col Igwe Ibila Amara expressed satisfaction over the large turnout "which according to him, is a testimony of confidence the people still has in the Nigerian Army as Institution."

According to the statement, the village Head, Sarkin Sudan Mallam Shehu Mohammed commended the Nigerian Army for the gesture as well as their sacrifices in ensuring peace in the country.

Nigeria

Two Pipeline Guards Murdered, Buried in Shallow Graves

Two guards attached to Topline Security Company, contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.