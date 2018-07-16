Zimbabwe: Muleya Thrives At Giant-Slayers Bulawayo Chiefs

Success may have come at the ripe age of 30, but footballer Gracious Muleya is thriving in top-flight football with Premier Soccer League [PSL] giant-killers and debutants Bulawayo Chiefs.

The midfielder has scored five goals since the beginning of the season, making him the top goal-scorer at Bulawayo Chiefs and seventh best in the league at this stage.

"I am proud of myself for such an achievement. The whole of last year I managed to score four goals, so this year it's really coming together for me and I have surpassed last year's tally," he said.

Bulawayo Chiefs have not found life easy in the premiership winning just four matches going into this week's fixture, but three of those victories have been against the two top teams -- FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum -- as well as another victory against Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

Muleya has been at the heart of Chiefs' giant-killing exploits.

He speaks of his experience at the club.

"All is well at Bulawayo Chiefs. We are playing well in our first season in top-flight football and I am enjoying my stay there. Bulawayo Chiefs has given me exposure, especially in this league since I have been playing a lot. It took hard work and patience to achieve this. I once played for How Mine and things were different there. I did not have much game time so I couldn't showcase what I can do," he said.

Muleya, who began his career at Zulukandaba Primary School in Entumbane as a Grade Five pupil and also played for Zimbabwe Saints juniors, says it was passion that prompted him to choose a football career.

"I chose football because of the passion l had for it. I am also happy that I have played for teams like Masvingo United, Quelaton FC, Bulawayo City and How Mine. I also helped Bulawayo Chiefs get promotion into the PSL and also played the Mbada Cup final with How Mine FC," Muleya revealed.

After playing for Zimbabwe Saints juniors, Muleya went to Division 2 side Cosmos FC.

In 2009 he played for New West City, then joined Masvingo United and played for them in the premier league in 2011. That same year he went to Quelaton and then How Mine in 2014.

He had his first stint at Bulawayo Chiefs in the early part of 2015, then went to Bulawayo City and retraced his footsteps to Chiefs the following year.

Muleya has not known any other job or sport, but football and he has made up his mind to become a football coach when he hangs up his boots.

"I have never done anything else besides football in my life. My only other dream is being coach of one of the big teams in the country when I retire from playing," said the midfielder.

Mleya describes himself as a kind and quiet person who loves laughing and when he is not playing football he listens to his favourite music, house music.