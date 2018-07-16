15 July 2018

Zimbabwe: Prince K Dates Polish Violinist

Afro-jazz sensation Prince Kudakwashe Musarurwa, aka Prince K, says the music camps and festivals that he recently attended in the United Kingdom have opened new avenues for his career.

Prince K recently participated at several UK music showcases, including the Ethno England Music Camp and Tandem Festival, which he believes will develop him into a great musician.

Prince K, who is a grandson of the late great August Machona Musarurwa, popularly known for the 1950s international hit Skokiaan [also known as Skokiyana], told The Standard Style that the festivals, particularly the Ethno England Festival, helped him network with artistes from other countries.

"At Ethno England, I was offered a chance to record with the Folkatron and I collaborated with the amazing Polish violinist Wiola Jakubiec," he said.

"We recorded a Zimbabwean folk song titled Hondo. It's amazing how mbira blends with the violin and we are now working with Wiola on a number of projects, including recording an album and forming a six-member band."

The Zimbabwean artiste said they were looking forward to release the album early next year. He said he was also polishing his forthcoming album.

"The festivals in the UK were a great opportunity for me to enrich my sound as I am preparing to release my new album Nyamasase," he said.

Jakubiec told The Standard Style that she was looking forward to a fruitful project alongside Prince K.

"We are planning to combine the music of two cultures, Polish and Zimbabwean traditional music," she said. "We are looking for a new kind of sound that is a blend of violin and mbira."

