Zimbabwe/South Africa: Ngezi Platinum Trio in South Africa Trials

Ngezi Platinum might lose three of their key players - midfielders James Ngulube, Michael Charamba and striker Terrence Dzukamanja - to South African giants Bidvest Wits, it has emerged.

The trio recently had a one-week trial stint with the South African club from June 29 before they returned home last week on Friday.

Ngezi Platinum chairperson Jeremiah Gasiteni confirmed the development.

"That is correct. We had three players, Terrence Dzukamanja, Michael Charamba and James Ngulube who have been on trials with Bidvest Wits.

"They were there for one week and returned home last week. We are still waiting to hear the outcome," he said.

The three players have been a huge influence in Ngezi Platinum's title challenge and, should they eventually sign for the South African side, it would be a huge blow to for the side's championship hopes.

Dzukamanja is the club's leading goal scorer with eight goals in the campaign so far.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya has particularly mourned the likely departure of his most lethal forward Dzukamanja.

"It's something that is really going to affect us. There is nothing we can do if Dzukamanja e is going to move. We can't stand in his way," he said.

Ndiraya added' "Dzukamanja scored eight goals for us this season and most of them have helped the team.

"We have to run around and find someone who can get us goals.

"He has been a key member of our team and losing him shows we have potentially lost 15 or 20 goals.

"Naturally, if you have someone who can score such goals, it means you can fight for the championship and it's something that is troubling us.

"At the same time, we have to move on and find someone who can score for the team."

Ngezi began the second half of the season with a shock 1-0 defeat to premiership new boys Herentals - their fourth loss on the trot.

However, with the transfer window having opened on July, the club can draw from their bottomless pockets to bring on board quality replacements as they seek to keep their title dream alive.

Ndiraya's men, who had an explosive start to the campaign in the first half in which they went for 14 games without tasting defeat however, appear to have run out of steam.

They have lost four successive games and hopes of an improved performance in the second half were dashed when they lost to Herentals at the weekend, in one of the biggest upsets in domestic football.

That lacklustre show has left Ndiraya a hugely disappointed man. He is concerned by the impotence of his attackers as well as the manner the team has been conceding goals. He has hinted at overhauling the team.

His side however, remain in second place and six points off the pace. Log leaders FC Platinum with 44 points after 18 matches, maintained a six-point lead at the top despite suffering a 2-1 defeat by ZPC Kariba at Mandava.