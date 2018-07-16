15 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Adole Inspires Obuya Academy to Victory

By Richard Mwangi

Obuya Academy's dependable batsman, Sandeep Adole on Sunday knocked a quick half a century as they beat Kanbis by two wickets in their Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League match at Eastleigh Secondary School ground.

Adole's 55 runs came off 47 deliveries with eight boundaries and a six and was Academy's highest runs getter. Batting first, Kanbis set a target of 171 by the time all their batsmen were dismissed with 11 of the allocated 50 overs in hand.

Hiran Rabandia (45 off 53 balls with three boundaries and two sixes) top scored for Kanbis. Ankit Hirani (40 off 73 balls with five boundaries), Narendra Kerai (18 off 14 balls with four boundaries) and Vinod Rabnadia (13 off 10 balls with a boundary and a six) were the only Kanbis' batsmen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard.

Kanbis were deep in the woods at one point with a score of 51 for 6 in 13 overs showing on the scoreboard. Rabandia took his team out and got them a respectable score with his seventh wicket partnership of 73 he shared with Ankit Hirani.

Kanbis' wickets were shared among Adole (2/23), Gerald Mwendwa (2/49), Steve Biko (2/22) and Aveet Desai (2/39).

In reply, Academy reached the target, 173 with two wickets and 61 balls in hand. Pankaj Satput (51 off 63 balls with six boundaries), David Obuya (23 off 17 balls with three fours and a six), Kennedy Obuya unbeaten on 12 off 29 balls that included a boundary and Gagadeep Singh who was four not out, were Academy's run scorers.

Narendra Kerai was Academy's main executioner taking three wickets for 46. Nischay Kerai (2/38) and Gautum Bhudia (2/17) were the other wicket takers.

At Ruaraka Sports Club, Stray Lions (329 for 7 in 50 overs) beat Ruaraka (220 all out in 43.2 overs) by 109 runs.

