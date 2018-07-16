15 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Felix Beats Wahome to Win Barry Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

Kenya Railway Golf Club's George Felix beat former champion Mathew Wahome of Nyali in the second hole of a sudden death play-off to win the 99th edition of the annual Coast Open (Barry Cup) in a dramatic finish at the par 71 Mombasa Golf Club course on Sunday.

And it was a nine-iron hole in one at the 173-yard par three-16th, which propelled Felix into a tie on six over par 148 with Wahome at the end of regulation play, to win his first ever Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

"I am completely overwhelmed after winning my first national event in a such a dramatic style. I was not so sure of winning until I had the hole in one which real gave courage for the remaining two holes," said Felix, who had shot five over par76 against Wahome's two over par 73.

"The first nine was not very good for me as I made a double bogey at the seventh, and the the one I made at the 15th," said Wahome, who had birdied the second hole.

Felix had made a double bogey at the14th before his hole in one at the 16th. It was however a tough day for joint first round leader Paul Muchangi of Limuru who three putted many holes for a poor 84 to finish in eight position overall.

Meanwhile, finishing third on 151 was John Karichu. The youngster Taimur Malik from Windsor clinched the overall net title with 147 nett after beating Nyali's Sammy Mulama on countback while Nyanza's Noah Winja was third on 148 nett.

Taking the first round gross was Paul Muchangi on 72 and Muthaiga's Mutahi Kibugu took the second on 74. The net rounds winner were Eric Nyongesa of Nyali on 72 and Henry Kamau on 70.

This year's tournament, which attracted a field of 80 players was sponsored by Resolution Insurance, Car and General and Rex International among many others.

The focus now shift to the KCB Karen Masters at Karen Country Club, which starts with the two Pro-Ams on Tuesday and Wednesday before the main event gets underway on Thursday.

Kenya

Nation Journalists Feted at Merck Foundation Media Awards

NTV's Namukabo Werungah, Doreen Magak, Antony Wabwoba and former station head Pamela Asigi were among the big winners at… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.