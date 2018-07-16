Kenya: Felix Beats Wahome to Win Barry Cup

Kenya Railway Golf Club's George Felix beat former champion Mathew Wahome of Nyali in the second hole of a sudden death play-off to win the 99th edition of the annual Coast Open (Barry Cup) in a dramatic finish at the par 71 Mombasa Golf Club course on Sunday.

And it was a nine-iron hole in one at the 173-yard par three-16th, which propelled Felix into a tie on six over par 148 with Wahome at the end of regulation play, to win his first ever Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

"I am completely overwhelmed after winning my first national event in a such a dramatic style. I was not so sure of winning until I had the hole in one which real gave courage for the remaining two holes," said Felix, who had shot five over par76 against Wahome's two over par 73.

"The first nine was not very good for me as I made a double bogey at the seventh, and the the one I made at the 15th," said Wahome, who had birdied the second hole.

Felix had made a double bogey at the14th before his hole in one at the 16th. It was however a tough day for joint first round leader Paul Muchangi of Limuru who three putted many holes for a poor 84 to finish in eight position overall.

Meanwhile, finishing third on 151 was John Karichu. The youngster Taimur Malik from Windsor clinched the overall net title with 147 nett after beating Nyali's Sammy Mulama on countback while Nyanza's Noah Winja was third on 148 nett.

Taking the first round gross was Paul Muchangi on 72 and Muthaiga's Mutahi Kibugu took the second on 74. The net rounds winner were Eric Nyongesa of Nyali on 72 and Henry Kamau on 70.

This year's tournament, which attracted a field of 80 players was sponsored by Resolution Insurance, Car and General and Rex International among many others.

The focus now shift to the KCB Karen Masters at Karen Country Club, which starts with the two Pro-Ams on Tuesday and Wednesday before the main event gets underway on Thursday.