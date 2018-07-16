15 July 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah for One Big Party

Musician Jah Prayzah will for the second year running celebrate his birthday with his legions of followers when he performs at the One Big Party event at Padziva along Kirkman Road on July 28.

Born Mukudzeyi Mukombe, Jah Prayzah was born on July 4, 1987 and it has become his tradition to celebrate his life among his followers, thanks to Jive Zimbabwe under its #OneBigParty franchise.

Last year Jah Prayzah gave a scintillating performance when he performed at a similar event that was held at Alex Sports Club in the capital.

The #OneBigParty concept is meant to bring artistes, businesspeople and entrepreneurs together, according to Jive Zimbabwe director Benjamin Nyandoro.

"#OneBigParty is a franchise established by Jive Zimbabwe that seeks to bring together people celebrating their birthdays, anniversaries, milestones, achievements, awards, anything that made your month every month," he said.

"Our vision is to have this day on the same day everywhere where people come together to celebrate. We have activities lined up for each month and on July 28 we are at Padziva with Jah Prayzah.

"It's a family affair. Jah Prayzah is officially celebrating his birthday at the One Big Party. We have come a long way. It's an honour to have him at Padziva."

