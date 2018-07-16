At least nine Zanu PF supporters were yesterday charged with public violence following violent clashes that rocked Epworth on the outskirts of Harare last week.

The accused were said to be members of Zanu PF outgoing MP for Epworth Zalerah Makari's camp.

Makari is standing as an independent candidate after she lost primary elections.

The Zanu PF supporters reportedly clashed around mid-morning on Thursday till late afternoon after the ruling party's candidate, Kudakwashe Damson, allegedly disrupted Makari's rally .

According to Makari, 13 of her supporters were injured and nine of them were arrested.

"This is total madness, the victim is now arrested, and my supporters were beaten up and then arrested, what is that?" she fumed.

"People should learn to campaign peacefully and stop unleashing violence all in the name of Zanu PF.

"If [Damson] has supporters, why beat up innocent people and cause them to be arrested."

Two of the victims are currently receiving treatment at Harare Central Hospital.

Epworth is known for political violence and in recent years, Zanu PF has been accused of unleashing terror against opponents.