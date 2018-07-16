16 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: EFF to Make Submissions At SABC Commission of Inquiry

Tagged:

Related Topics

The EFF is expected to make submissions to the SABC commission of inquiry that is tasked with looking into political and editorial interference at the state broadcaster.

Acting Group CEO Nomsa Philiso announced in May that the commission would investigate the veracity of interference in the newsroom and probe "personal favours" in the workplace.

"For the SABC, integrity of news is key and while we're in a phase of renewal in the newsrooms, we also want to future-proof them to make sure some mistakes of the past don't happen again," she said at the time.

Executive director of the Press Council Joe Thloloe will head the commission as it traces claims of political and editorial interference between 2012-2018, as that is when, according to Philiso, the "wheels may have started to fall off".

"We will look at the news diaries of those periods and whether there was - aside from political interference - any commercial, non-governmental organisation, or pressure group interference," she said.

Philiso set up a second commission at the time to look into claims of sexual harassment.

"Once you know about something, you have a responsibility to act on it. We need to investigate the sex-for-jobs [claims]," she said.

Philiso said the idea behind the two inquiries was to restore the integrity of the public broadcaster.

"This is definitely not a witch-hunt. We need to reposition the SABC," she added.

Philiso assured people submissions would be handled with confidentiality. Complaints relating to sexual assault can be sent from June 1 to June 15. The inquiry will sit from June 18 until July 31.

Source: News24

South Africa

Image of Supermassive Black Hole at Galaxy's Centre Stuns Scientists

In the months and years to come, the data used to build a picture of the centre of the Milky Way will be analysed and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.