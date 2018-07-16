South Africa: EFF to Make Submissions At SABC Commission of Inquiry

The EFF is expected to make submissions to the SABC commission of inquiry that is tasked with looking into political and editorial interference at the state broadcaster.

Acting Group CEO Nomsa Philiso announced in May that the commission would investigate the veracity of interference in the newsroom and probe "personal favours" in the workplace.

"For the SABC, integrity of news is key and while we're in a phase of renewal in the newsrooms, we also want to future-proof them to make sure some mistakes of the past don't happen again," she said at the time.

Executive director of the Press Council Joe Thloloe will head the commission as it traces claims of political and editorial interference between 2012-2018, as that is when, according to Philiso, the "wheels may have started to fall off".

"We will look at the news diaries of those periods and whether there was - aside from political interference - any commercial, non-governmental organisation, or pressure group interference," she said.

Philiso set up a second commission at the time to look into claims of sexual harassment.

"Once you know about something, you have a responsibility to act on it. We need to investigate the sex-for-jobs [claims]," she said.

Philiso said the idea behind the two inquiries was to restore the integrity of the public broadcaster.

"This is definitely not a witch-hunt. We need to reposition the SABC," she added.

Philiso assured people submissions would be handled with confidentiality. Complaints relating to sexual assault can be sent from June 1 to June 15. The inquiry will sit from June 18 until July 31.

Source: News24