Kenya Finishes Top at World Under-20 Championship

Kenyan athletes taking part in the World Under-20 Championships here closed the global event in style after winning a gold and two silver medals to finish top of the medal table as the event came to a close on Sunday.

Kenya topped the medal table with 11 medals- six gold, four silver and one bronze.

Solomon Lekuta delivered the sixth gold for Kenya after winning a tight contested men's 800m race race clocking 1:46.35 followed by his compatriot Ngeno Kipngetich, who timed a personal best of 1:46.45, while Algeria's Oussama Cherrad was third in 1:47.10 to claim the bronze.

The first lap was controlled by Adisu Girma before Ngeno surged forward and led in the next 300m, before Lekuta came from behind to win the race.

Lekuta said that he has been waiting for the race since the start of the year.

"The experience here has been amazing and being the team's captain, I had to do well and I'm happy I was able to win gold. I have been training since the start of the year for the championships and I am glad I delivered," said the athlete, who trains in Nyahururu.

Lekuta also thanked the team for the overall performance and the discipline they showed during training and at the championships.

"This team was the best to work with and I appreciate each of them, even those who didn't bag medals there is always next time," he added.

Earlier, World Under-18 champion 2,000m steeplechase Leonard Bett bagged silver in the 3,000m steeplechase clocking 8:25.39 behind Ethiopia's Takele Nigate who won the race in 8:25.35.

Bett took control of the race in the initial stages before Nigate took charge.

Bett said the heat affected his finishing allowing his opponent to take the gold.

"I knew I was going to do well but things changed in the final lap but I'm happy for the silver medal. I will continue training hard and Kenyans should not be worried, we are going to reclaim our steeplechase title in the near future," said the Bomet-based athlete.

In the 1,500m race, 2016 Africa Cross Country Championships junior champion Miriam Cherop settled for silver after clocking 4:10.73 behind Ethiopia's Alemaz Samuel who ran in 4:09.67 to win gold.